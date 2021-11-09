219121 ALTON FREEMAN Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FREEMAN, ALTON QUANTIVIAN 11/08/2021Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 179INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Freeman Alton Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Rocky Mount Beer Fest Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector