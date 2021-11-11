STARKIE, GREGORY DERRICK 11/11/2021
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 185
FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 7:52 pm
