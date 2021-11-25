MEWBORN, DOUGLAS DEVON 11/25/2021
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 185
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 9:27 pm
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The combination of persistent drought, northwest winds gusting to 20 to 30 mph, and relative humidity values around 30 to 40% will result in an increased risk for rapid fire growth Friday afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
MEWBORN, DOUGLAS DEVON 11/25/2021
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 185
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET