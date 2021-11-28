219519 MARQUIS PARKER Nov 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PARKER, MARQUIS LAMAR 11/27/2021Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 360EXTRADITION/ FUGITIVE OTH STATE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Parker Lamar Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Greenville Life in the East Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector