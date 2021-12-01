219567 JULIAN STATON Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago 1 of 2 STATON, JULIAN BRENT 11/30/2021Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 210POSS FIREARM BY FELON-PV - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Julian Staton Firearm Felony Bond Type Brent Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector