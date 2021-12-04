219604 DONALD BARNES Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARNES, DONALD D`VON 12/02/2021Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 0POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector