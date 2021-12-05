219614 JAMES PICKETT Dec 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PICKETT, JAMES JUSTIN 12/02/2021Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Eastern NC Living Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector