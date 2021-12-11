Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.