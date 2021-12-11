HOLLINGER, KEYSHAWN LOVELLE 12/10/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170
FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 7:45 pm
HOLLINGER, KEYSHAWN LOVELLE 12/10/2021
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170
FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET