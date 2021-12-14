219853 ANTONIO MONDRAGON Dec 14, 2021 14 min ago 1 of 2 MONDRAGON, ANTONIO JOSE 12/13/2021Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 195INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector