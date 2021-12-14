219857 VICTORIA VELASCO Dec 14, 2021 14 min ago 1 of 2 VELASCO, VICTORIA DANIELLE 12/13/2021Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 411 Weight: 110BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector