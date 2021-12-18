BRENDEZ, MALIK ANTHONY 12/16/2021
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 170
SECOND DEGREE TRESPASSING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
...DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog, with visibility 1/4 mile or less, is developing across eastern North Carolina early this morning, creating hazardous travel conditions. Coverage of dense fog is expected to continue to increase through sunrise. When encountering any fog, drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.