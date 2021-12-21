WOOTEN, GERALD EUGENE 12/19/2021
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 168
DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 4:16 am