MATTHEWS, ROSA MARIE 12/20/2021
Age: 41 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 170
OUT OF COUNTY CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: USC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: RE
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 7:39 pm
MATTHEWS, ROSA MARIE 12/20/2021
Age: 41 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 170
OUT OF COUNTY CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: USC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: RE