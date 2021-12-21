FAISON, AMAYA NATRICIA 12/20/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 160
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 21, 2021 @ 7:39 pm
FAISON, AMAYA NATRICIA 12/20/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 160
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET