WATERS, CARL WAYNE 12/28/2021
Age: 46 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 145
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 7:49 pm
