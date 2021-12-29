GRIFFIN, CHRISTINE RIDDICK 12/28/2021
Age: 53 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 163
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 7:49 pm
GRIFFIN, CHRISTINE RIDDICK 12/28/2021
Age: 53 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 163
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET