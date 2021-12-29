MOORE, RICHARD STEVEN 12/28/2021
Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 125
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
