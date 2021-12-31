220157 JOANNE HODGES Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HODGES, JOANNE 12/30/2021Age: 38 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 125FTA LARCENY OF A DOG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector