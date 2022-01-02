PATE, KENDALL DAIL 12/31/2021
Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 155
FTA-DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 46F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 4:45 am