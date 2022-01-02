CRUZ, ARISTEO 12/31/2021
Age: 62 Sex: M Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 150
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming ENE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 3:28 am