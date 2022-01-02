ANDERSON, ARIANNA ROSE 01/01/2022
Age: 28 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 136
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 8:55 pm
