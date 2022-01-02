BARNHILL-SHERROD, JOHNTA MONTRECE 01/01/2022
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 165
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 11:53 pm
BARNHILL-SHERROD, JOHNTA MONTRECE 01/01/2022
Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 165
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET