TAYLOR, JAVONTAE PARAUL 01/02/2022
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 53F. ENE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 53F. ENE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 10:29 pm
TAYLOR, JAVONTAE PARAUL 01/02/2022
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET