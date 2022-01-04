COLE, NEHEMIAH JUNIOR 01/03/2022
Age: 63 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170
FAILURE TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 7:43 pm
COLE, NEHEMIAH JUNIOR 01/03/2022
Age: 63 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170
FAILURE TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET