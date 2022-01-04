POPE, DARVIN SENETELL 01/03/2022
Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180
PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 7:43 pm
POPE, DARVIN SENETELL 01/03/2022
Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180
PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET