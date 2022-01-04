LAWTON, NIJAVIAN JAVON FORTEZZ 01/04/2022
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130
VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $393.00 Type: USC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 7:43 pm
