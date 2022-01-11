220372 ODESSA RAY Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 RAY, ODESSA JASMIN 01/10/2022Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 120PV-DRUG PARA-USE/POSSESS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ray Jasmin Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Ayden Magazine Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Her Magazine November 2021 Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine 2021 Pitt County Fair SENC Magazine Fall 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector