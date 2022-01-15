PARKER, CHRISTOPHER TYRELL 01/14/2022
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 223
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to overcast skies and freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 7:58 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of light sleet, light freezing rain, and light snow will occur across inland eastern North Carolina early tomorrow morning. The threat will be greatest in areas along and west of Highway 17. Though amounts are expected to be light, roads in the Advisory area will have slick spots, especially on bridges and elevated highways. The precipitation is forecast to change to all rain around midday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&
