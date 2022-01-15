WATSON, MARQUELLA ZENOBIA 01/14/2022

Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 120

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

