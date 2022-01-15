...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of light sleet, light freezing
rain, and light snow will occur across inland eastern North
Carolina early tomorrow morning. The threat will be greatest in
areas along and west of Highway 17. Though amounts are expected
to be light, roads in the Advisory area will have slick spots,
especially on bridges and elevated highways. The precipitation
is forecast to change to all rain around midday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&