RAINES, DAMANI AUDRELL 01/18/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 170

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET