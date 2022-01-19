...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington and Greene Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&