PHILLIPS, MARCUS KELSEY 01/19/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 120

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags