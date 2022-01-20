...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell and Greene Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&