JOHNSTON, WESLEY RANDALL 01/20/2022

Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 165

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags