WATERS, CARL WAYNE 01/20/2022

Age: 46 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 145

ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET