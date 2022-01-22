Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, Beaufort, Washington and Greene Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. &&