...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light mixed precipitation today, changing to heavy snow
tonight. Snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, Beaufort, Washington and Greene
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&