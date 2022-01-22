SIMMONS, JYAMEIR MAYSAN 01/21/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 150

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags