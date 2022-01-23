...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING...
Well below freezing temperatures overnight will quickly refreeze
any standing water, slush, and snow on area roadways, bridges and
overpasses. Hazardous travel conditions will likely develop, and
motorists should use extra caution. Temperatures will finally rise
above freezing by mid morning tomorrow, and melting will once
again begin.
Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery,
especially bridges and overpasses. Also, use caution while walking
and traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can
be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov.