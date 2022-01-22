Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING... Well below freezing temperatures overnight will quickly refreeze any standing water, slush, and snow on area roadways, bridges and overpasses. Hazardous travel conditions will likely develop, and motorists should use extra caution. Temperatures will finally rise above freezing by mid morning tomorrow, and melting will once again begin. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. Also, use caution while walking and traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov.