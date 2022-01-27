FARMER, RONALD DEANDRE 01/25/2022
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 190
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Beaufort and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...Late Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&