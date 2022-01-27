220591 ANTONIO HARRIS Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, ANTONIO LAMONT 01/26/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 130NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $450.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $240.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FOLLOWING TO CLOSELY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Antonio Harris Usc Status Antonio Lamont Tag Registration Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector