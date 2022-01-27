220594 KAYNETTEA SATTERTHWAITE Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SATTERTHWAITE, KAYNETTEA 01/26/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 113FTA- SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Secu Status Law Simple Assault Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector