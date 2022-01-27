220595 VINIA ARMAOS Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ARMAOS, VINIA NICOLE 01/26/2022Age: 43 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 195FTA- CANCL REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $255.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Vinia Armaos Status Nicole Linguistics Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector