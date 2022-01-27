WALLACE, CHRISTOPHER TYSHON 01/26/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags