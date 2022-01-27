220596 CHRISTOPHER WALLACE Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WALLACE, CHRISTOPHER TYSHON 01/26/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Wallace Christopher Tyshon Incl Status Criminal Law Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector