220597 ANTHONY COUNTERMAN Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 COUNTERMAN, ANTHONY NICHOLAS 01/26/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 248MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Anthony Counterman Anthony Nicholas Status Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector