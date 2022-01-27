COUNTERMAN, ANTHONY NICHOLAS 01/26/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 248

MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags