JAROD TVRDY Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TVRDY, JAROD STEVEN 01/26/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 190LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET