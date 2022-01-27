ANDERSON, AARON DAKWON 01/26/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 160

MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

