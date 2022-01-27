220605 CHARLES BJORKLUND Jan 27, 2022 2 hrs ago BJORKLUND, CHARLES ANDREW 01/26/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: W Height: 603 Weight: 260INTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Charles Bjorklund Charles Andrew Assault Status Nbnd Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector