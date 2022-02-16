220621 ALLEN HARDISON Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, ALLEN RAY 01/27/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFALSE BOMB REPORT PUBLIC BLDG - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISRGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector