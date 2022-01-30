220644 CRUZ MARCELINO Jan 30, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MARCELINO, CRUZ CRUZ 01/29/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 150DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Cruz Marcelino Cruz Cruz Dwi Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector